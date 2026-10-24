Maharashtra Revenue Official Caught Taking Bribe For Land Title Entry

A Revenue department official in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to facilitate an entry in a crucial 7/12 land title extract.

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Key Points A Revenue department official was apprehended on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The official, Jitendra Khetade, was caught taking Rs 5,000 in Sindhudurg district.

The bribe was for making an entry in a 7/12 land title extract.

Legal proceedings are being initiated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Revenue department official has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district for making an entry in the 7/12 land title extract, an ACB official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Khetade, was posted as the Village Revenue Official in Kudal taluka.

He was nabbed on Friday from near the railway bridge along the Kudal-Vengurla Road while accepting money, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said, adding that legal proceedings are being initiated to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.