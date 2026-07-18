Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital-class rocket, successfully enters space

India's private space sector has achieved a significant milestone with Skyroot Aerospace's successful launch of the Vikram-1 orbital rocket, deploying various payloads and marking its entry into the competitive global orbital launch market.

IMAGE: The mission marks India's private space sector's official entry into the orbital launch market. Photograph:@SkyrootA/X

Key Points Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket successfully completed its 'Mission Aagaman', placing technology demonstration payloads and commemorative items into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The mission marks India's private space sector's official entry into the orbital launch market, following Skyroot's suborbital flight in 2022.

The Vikram-1 rocket deployed a micro-art payload honouring Indian space visionaries and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Engineering data from this test flight will be crucial for validating guidance and navigation systems and refining future commercial satellite missions.

The successful flight validated the performance of the rocket's all-carbon composite structure and 3D-printed engines, which are claimed as 'firsts' by the company.

India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1 on Saturday successfully placed multiple technology demonstration payloads and postcards, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a low earth orbit.

Dubbed 'Mission Aagaman' (meaning arrival), it marks the entry of India's private space sector into the orbital launch market, spearheaded by Skyroot Aerospace.

The mission was a "grand success," the company said.

A New Era in Space Exploration

In its maiden voyage, the four-stage, seven-storey-tall Vikram-1 rocket lifted off majestically at 12.05 pm am on Saturday amid cloudy skies from the first launch pad, leaving behind plumes of orange smoke and marking a new era from this spaceport.

A "planned hold" due to apparent navigation issues forced a revised launch time of 12.05 pm. After its ascent, the primary payloads -- technology demonstrators from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's SCOPE -- were sequentially deployed into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The vehicle also successfully deployed a micro-art payload, an 18-karat gold rocket and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the message "Vande Mataram", along with postcards from engineers, scientists, and Indian astronauts.

The miniature micro-art payload, carrying micro-sculptures of doyen of India's space programeme Vikram Sarabhai, scientist Sir CV Raman and former President APJ Abdul Kalam has been created "as a tribute to three visionaries who shaped India's scientific and space journey," the company said.

"Skyroot proudly named its rockets and engines after these icons," it added.

Validating Advanced Technologies

The engineering data collected during this test flight will be analysed to validate guidance and navigation systems, and to guide future refinements for commercial satellite missions, Skyroot Aerospace said.

With its Saturday mission, Skyroot Aerospace successfully demonstrated its orbital launch capability with the maiden flight of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle, moving beyond the suborbital flight achieved by its Vikram-S mission in 2022.

The successful flight validated the performance of the rocket's all-carbon composite structure and 3D-printed engines in a real flight environment, features claimed by the company as "first".

Both founders, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka are former ISRO scientists and were present at the space agency's Mission Control Center (MCC), along with its chief V Narayanan. Former ISRO chiefs, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh were among those who witnessed the launch from the MCC.

Impact on India's Global Space Standing

This historic milestone is expected to strengthen India's position in the fast-growing global small satellite launch market, expanding the country's presence in space alongside ISRO.

The payloads that piggybacked Vikram-1 include Cosmoserve Space' Embrace (mission name), an in-orbit demonstration of robotic arms capable of removing space debris, Solaras by Grahaa Space which is a compact satellite mission developed to demonstrate new capabilities in LEO.

According to the company, Scope satellite by Skyroot Aerospace is an in-house experimental payload developed to test space technologies in future missions.

Cosmic Bloom, an "artistic lab-grown diamond" by Cosmos Diamonds and German test payload uD3PP and mD3RN by Dcubed also reached the space on Saturday.