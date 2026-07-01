Vijay's party accuses DMK of horse-trading; 3 arrested

A major political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu as the TVK alleges the DMK attempted horse-trading to poach its MLAs, leading to arrests and an ongoing police investigation into the high-stakes political maneuvering.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: TN DIPR

Key Points TVK leader R Nirmal Kumar alleged DMK attempted horse-trading to lure his party's MLAs.

Three individuals, including one linked to DMK leader V Senthilbalaji's brother, have been arrested.

A TVK MLA was reportedly offered Rs 35 crore for cooperation on an Assembly resolution against the Speaker.

Police investigation suggests the accused acted on instructions from DMK leaders.

TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister R Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday alleged horse trading attempt by DMK leadership to lure his party legislators and said that three persons have been arrested by police in this connection.

Based on the complaint lodged by a TVK MLA, the three men, which includes a person identified as Naresh, who is in "close touch" with "DMK leader V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok," have been arrested in connection with "horse-trading", he said.

Allegations Of Political Poaching

Kumar, Minister for Energy Resources, told reporters that for the past about 40 days, his party has been stating that MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, top leaders of the DMK and AIADMK respectively, have been trying to form the government through "short-cut."

The minister claimed that on the behest of DMK leaders such as Stalin and leader of opposition Udhayanidhi, people like Senthilbalaji have contacted several TVK MLAs and offered inducement ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50 crore.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Meanwhile, the City Police said that a person claiming himself to be the head of a political survey organization was among the three arrested for contacting N Ilayaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai assembly constituency in Krishnagiri district.

The MLA was lured with Rs 35 crore seeking his "cooperation" over an assembly resolution against the speaker.

"Surprised by the proposal, the MLA firmly declined, stating that he had no interest and instructed (accused) Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened that if the conversation was disclosed, both the MLA and his family would face serious consequences," a police release said.

Following a complaint from the MLA, the city police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh and Thiyagarajan for their alleged involvement in the case, it said.

"Inquiry disclosed that V Ashok Kumar, younger brother of former DMK Minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji met accused Naresh in Chennai. Further inquiry revealed that Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA and carried out the alleged acts on the instructions of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar," it said.