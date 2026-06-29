Vijay's minister comes under fire over old viral video

Tamil Nadu Minister D Sarath Kumar is under fire as an old viral video, allegedly showing him crushing a pill, sparks a major drug controversy and prompts opposition protests across the state.

IMAGE: The DMK students wing held a protest against TVK's Human Resource Minister D Sarath Kumar over an old video . Photograph: Screen grab @ANI/X

Key Points An old video of Tamil Nadu Minister D Sarath Kumar purportedly crushing a pill has resurfaced, causing significant controversy.

The minister clarified the substance was medicine for his sick daughter during an IPL match, not an illicit drug.

Opposition parties, including DMK, are demanding stringent action, with DMK members staging protests in Chennai.

Police detained over 20 DMK protesters for violating prohibitory orders during their agitation against the minister.

The controversy coincides with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's anti-drug marathon, highlighting public scrutiny on elected representatives.

An old viral video of the now Tamil Nadu minister who was purportedly seen crushing a pill has resurfaced, snowballing into a controversy and prompting the opposition parties to demand stringent action against him, with the DMK hitting the streets on June 29, Monday, demanding his resignation.

The police denied permission to the DMK students wing members to stage an agitation near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai against minister D Sarath Kumar in the drug-related incident, leading to an argument between the two. Over 20 protesters were detained for violating the prohibitory order and they are likely to be released in the evening, an official said.

The DMK members could be heard saying they were protesting to safeguard the youth from the influence of drugs and questioned why the police should prevent an orderly protest.

Minister's Clarification On Viral Footage

The agitation was triggered by a video circulating in social media showing Sarath Kumar using a "tablet" when he was watching an IPL match along with his wife and daughter.

Sarath Kumar, who was inducted as human resources management minister last month in the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led newly formed Cabinet, however denied that it was a narcotic.

He later clarified that he had crushed a tablet to administer it in powder form to his daughter who became sick during an IPL match. He had explained that it was a medicine meant for his daughter and not a substance as "wrongly claimed" on social media. It was a two-year old video that was being circulated now, he added.

Political Reactions And Anti-Drug Campaign Context

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth flayed the minister over the viral resurfaced video and said the footage showing him in a controversial light was "highly condemnable. Public representatives should conduct themselves appropriately," she told reporters earlier.

Interestingly, the video had emerged on the day when the Tamil Nadu CM flagged off an anti-drug marathon aiming to create a drug-free state on June 26 marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Though Sarath Kumar was not a minister at that time when the incident reportedly happened, since he is a minister now, the public is watching his actions closely and representatives must act with a sense of duty and responsibility, Premalatha, the 57-year-old legislator from Virudhachalam assembly constituency, had said.

Meanwhile, as the controversy surrounding the white powder-like substance intensified, the TVK has distanced itself from the incident.