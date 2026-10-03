Vijay slams Stalin's 'suitcase' remark at TVK woman candidate

Vijay has vehemently condemned DMK president M K Stalin's alleged derogatory and body-shaming remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama, sparking a major political controversy ahead of the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo; @mkstalin/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay condemned DMK president M K Stalin's alleged derogatory remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama.

Stalin reportedly used terms like "petti" and "balti" to criticise Sathyabama for switching loyalties, implying financial motivation.

Vijay accused the DMK of "slander, misogyny, and personal abuse," fostering a toxic political culture.

Energy and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar also criticised DMK, attributing their behaviour to desperation before the Dharapuram bypoll.

The controversy highlights the intense political climate and personal attacks often seen in Indian election campaigns.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday condemned DMK president M K Stalin's alleged derogatory remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, accusing him of body-shaming and making inappropriate comments about her.

Vijay alleged that the former chief minister's campaign in Dharapuram on Friday was marked by "slander, misogyny and personal abuse."

He said he condemned the remarks "as a son, brother and younger brother of Tamil women," and that Dharapuram voters would give a fitting reply when they vote on October 6.

Allegations Of Derogatory Remarks

At the DMK's campaign meeting, Stalin criticised Sathyabama, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate who earlier belonged to the AIADMK, for switching loyalties to the ruling party. He allegedly used nicknames such as "petti" (suitcase) and "balti" (somersault), implying she had changed camps for money.

In a statement on X, Vijay said: "Under the guise of an election campaign in Dharapuram, the evil force DMK has organised a defamatory and utterly uncivilised meeting under its leader M K Stalin."

He alleged that Stalin "took pleasure in resorting to body-shaming and making highly inappropriate remarks against our party candidate, sister Mrs P Sathyabama."

CM Vijay's Strong Condemnation

Calling the DMK "anti-democratic," Vijay alleged that vulgarity and hostility were embedded in its ideology and accused Stalin of proudly fostering a toxic political culture in the party.

"The people of Tamil Nadu have long realised that obscenity, malice and vulgarity are intertwined in the DMK's DNA. They specialise in speaking obscenely about women, even in their presence, completely indifferent to their discomfort," he said.

Expressing confidence that voters, particularly in Dharapuram, would not tolerate such behaviour, he said: "As a son, a brother and a well-wisher to the women of Tamil Nadu, I express my strongest condemnation against the DMK for its continuous derogatory language targeting women."

Minister Nirmal Kumar Joins Criticism

Earlier in the day, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar accused the DMK leadership of derogatory remarks against women, saying the party was revealing its "true character" out of frustration over impending defeat.

He said the language used by Stalin and his son, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi, during their campaign in Dharapuram showed a lack of vision for the future.

"The DMK leadership is in a state of utter desperation because they have nothing positive to offer the electorate. Resorting to inappropriate, derogatory language is their final, desperate tactic," he told reporters here. He claimed the DMK's political influence was declining and that voters would hand it a decisive defeat in the bypoll.

Nirmal Kumar alleged that the father and son had lost their self-control and used offensive language against others, including a woman candidate, to grab attention. He described the DMK as a "harmful force" to society.

Other Political Developments

Dismissing allegations of horse-trading by rival parties ahead of the bypoll, he called them a "baseless misinformation campaign spread out of fear of electoral defeat."

To a question, he reiterated the government's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.