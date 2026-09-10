Vijay nominates AIADMK turncoats for 2 Tamil Nadu bypolls

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced its candidates for the upcoming October 6 bypolls in two crucial Tamil Nadu assembly seats, setting the stage for a significant electoral battle against rivals DMK and AIADMK.

IMAGE: T amil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (third from right), with the leaders of the TVK-led alliance, Chennai, September 9, 2026 . Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Key Points The ruling TVK has nominated K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama for the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram bypolls.

These bypolls represent the first electoral test for the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government since its formation in April.

Both candidates were formerly AIADMK MLAs who resigned to join TVK and are now re-contesting their previous constituencies.

The TVK will contest the bypolls under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Front," which includes the Congress and MDMK.

Polling is scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9, indicating an intensifying campaign period.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Thursday named its candidates for the October 6 bypolls to two assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, setting up a direct electoral fight with archrival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with the AIADMK also expected to jump in the fray.

This will be the first electoral battle in the state after C Joseph Vijay-led TVK formed its maiden government with the help of allies after winning the April 23 assembly polls.

TVK's Strategic Candidate Selection

In a party statement, TVK founder and Chief Minister Vijay nominated former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, respectively, two seats represented by them before joining the TVK.

Both Kumaravel and Satyabama had won from the respective constituencies as AIADMK candidates in the April 23 polls, before resigning as legislators and joining the ruling TVK later.

Both constituencies fell vacant after Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned.

Kumaravel is serving as the TVK's deputy general secretary while Sathyabama is the party's Tiruppur south-east district secretary.

TVK sources said that by re-nominating the duo under the TVK banner, the ruling party aims to leverage their existing local support bases in these reserved seats to consolidate its authority following its government formation.

Key Players And Election Schedule

Vijay, in a statement, said that the bypolls in both reserved segments will be contested under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Front," as the bloc has been named following a meeting of its leaders on Wednesday. Its constituents include the Congress and MDMK.

The DMK has fielded advocates I Parandaman, also a former MLA from Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram.

AIADMK sources said the party will soon finalise its strategy for the coming by-polls, considering several options to select prospective candidates.

It has invited applications from aspiring candidates for the two seats.

Exhorting party functionaries and cadres to work towards securing a resounding win, Vijay stated, "I kindly request all party office-bearers and comrades to gather votes for our winning candidates with victory as the sole objective, ensuring a historically significant triumph".

The Election Commission India (EC) has scheduled polling for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9.

With nominations open, campaigning in both regions is expected to rapidly intensify over the coming days.

Kumaravel had won the Madurantakam seat in Chengalpattu district by defeating her nearest then TVK rival.

Likewise, Sathyabama defeated the DMK's Indirani T in Dharmapuram (Tiruppur district) constituency.

Meanwhile, Kumaravel exuded confidence of winning from Madurantakam riding on the TVK government's performance. Speaking to reporters here who asked if she can repeat her success from the constituency considered as an "AIADMK fortress", she said the "achievements of 100-days" of the government will be taken to people and victory will be ensured.