Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in online betting case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Liger actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office in Hyderabad.

Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film Nuvvila and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Some of these "well-known" persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.