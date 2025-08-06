HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in online betting case

Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in online betting case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 15:46 IST

x

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Liger actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office in Hyderabad.

 

Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film Nuvvila and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Some of these "well-known" persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED summons Anil Ambani on Aug 5, issues look out circular
ED summons Anil Ambani on Aug 5, issues look out circular
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
ED conducts 1st-ever raids in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
ED conducts 1st-ever raids in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'
'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'
Ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna gets life sentence in rape case
Ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna gets life sentence in rape case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 2

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

VIDEOS

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of cloudburst affected areas in Uttarakhand1:59

CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of cloudburst affected...

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:21

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD