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Home  » News » Vijay breaks protocol, spontaneous public engagement goes viral

Vijay breaks protocol, spontaneous public engagement goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 21:45 IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's recent unscripted public interaction on the East Coast Road, where he engaged directly with citizens, has quickly gone viral, showcasing a refreshing break from traditional political protocol.

Vijay breaks protocol, engages with public

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu_X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay stopped his convoy for an unscripted public interaction.
  • The Chief Minister engaged directly with people on the East Coast Road, fist-bumping passersby.
  • Videos of this spontaneous interaction quickly went viral across social media.
  • This event follows another recent viral moment of CM Vijay driving his own SUV to a temple.
  • The CM's actions demonstrate a more personal approach to public engagement.

In a refreshing break from strict protocol, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday stopped his convoy on the East Coast Road for an unscripted interaction with the public, with videos of the moment quickly going viral.

While en route to the Secretariat from his residence in Neelangarai, the CM halted his convoy to engage directly with people gathered along the way.

In a moment captured on video, Vijay got out of his car and fist-bumped a handful of passersby leaning over the barricade, trading the usual formal waves for a more personal touch.

 

CM Vijay's Previous Viral Moment

The ECR interaction follows another viral moment that made headlines recently-Vijay behind the wheel of his own SUV.

On June 12, after landing at Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka, he drove himself 13 kilometres to the famous Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple. Videos of him navigating the SUV with windows rolled down, waving at fans along the way, also went viral.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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