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Vigilance Busts Kerala Doctor For Dual Practice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 22:13 IST

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Kerala Vigilance officials have exposed a government doctor allegedly involved in private practice while simultaneously drawing a non-practising allowance, sparking a wider investigation into similar violations across the state's medical colleges.

Key Points

  • Kerala Vigilance officials detected a government doctor allegedly engaged in private practice despite receiving a non-practising allowance.
  • The doctor, an associate professor at Government Medical College, Mananthavady, was found practising at a private hospital in Kottakkal.
  • Preliminary findings indicate the doctor earned Rs 3 lakh monthly from the government and an additional Rs 7 lakh from private practice.
  • This case is part of a broader crackdown, with approximately 200 government doctors currently under surveillance for similar violations.

Vigilance officials have detected that a government doctor was allegedly engaged in private practice while drawing a non-practising allowance from the state government, officials said on Friday.

Kerala Vigilance Uncovers Doctor's Dual Practice

The case came to light during a surprise inspection conducted by the Kozhikode unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau following a tip-off that some doctors working in government medical colleges were also practising in private hospitals.

 

According to vigilance officials, an associate professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Government Medical College, Mananthavady in Wayanad district, was found to be practising at a private hospital in Kottakkal in Malappuram district. The inspection was carried out on June 5 by a team led by Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Biju.

Preliminary findings showed that the doctor receives a monthly salary of around Rs 3 lakh from the government medical college. Vigilance officials also found that he was drawing an additional monthly income of about Rs 7 lakh from the private hospital where he was allegedly practising.

Officials said the inquiry is part of a wider crackdown on government doctors who receive a non-practising allowance but are suspected of working in private hospitals. According to vigilance sources, nearly 200 such doctors are currently under surveillance, and further action will be taken based on the findings of ongoing investigations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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