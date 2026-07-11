Vietnam tragedy: 'Boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it capsized'

Fifteen Indian tourists tragically lost their lives when a speedboat carrying a group on a company outing capsized off an island in south Vietnam, prompting immediate rescue efforts and corporate support.

IMAGE: A boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized off Hon May Rut Ngoai island in south Vietnam, resulting in 15 fatalities. Photograph: Vietnam News Agency on X/ANI video grab

Key Points The incident occurred approximately 300-400 metres from the shore, with an eyewitness reporting the boat suddenly overturning.

The tourists were part of a company outing for Lava Mobile's sellers, distributors, and employees.

Rescue teams responded quickly, but an eyewitness claimed medical teams were not immediately available at the scene.

Lava International expressed deep sadness and confirmed ongoing coordination with the Indian Embassy and local authorities to support those affected.

A boat carrying a group of Indian tourists that capsized off an island in south Vietnam on Saturday had barely travelled 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly overturned, an Indian national who witnessed the tragedy said.

Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor of a mobile phone company from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, said the tourists were divided into batches and ferried to the island as part of a company outing.

Eyewitness Account of the Tragedy

"We had all gone there as sellers, distributors and employees of Lava Mobile. We reached Vietnam on July 9 and were supposed to return to India on Sunday morning," Kumar told PTI over the phone.

According to him, one of the three boats, carrying 32 Indian tourists, had left the Hon May Rut Ngoai island for another island, while the remaining two groups were still on Hon May Rut Ngoai, taking photographs.

"The incident happened around 1:30 pm local time. The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it tipped over. We were taking pictures and it happened before we could react," he said.

"The boat had hardly left the island. We were all screaming for help," Kumar said, adding that the weather conditions were not adverse. "There was some wind but that is expected in an island," he said.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath

He said rescue teams reached the spot soon after and brought the survivors and bodies back to the shore, but claimed that no medical teams were immediately available.

"The rescue teams got active and the bodies were brought back. However, there were no medical teams even to administer CPR. We are all in a state of shock," he said.

Kumar said while he was travelling alone, several members of the group had come with their families. "A distributor friend I know was travelling with his wife on the boat. His wife has died, while he is fighting for his life in a hospital," he said.

The group has since returned to its hotel, he added.

Lava International's Response

In a statement, Lava International said it is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and confirmed that those involved included some of its channel partners and team members.

"We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of our people. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families," the company said.

It said its teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the families, providing all possible assistance.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the incident, according to Vietnamese media reports. The speedboat also had four crew members on board when the accident occurred.