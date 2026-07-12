'The boat was upside down in a second': Survivor recalls Vietnam tragedy

An Indian survivor of the devastating boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has shared a harrowing account of the sudden capsize and highlighted critical deficiencies in medical facilities that could have saved more lives.

IMAGE: A man gives the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to victim at the shore after a tourist boat carrying several Indian nationals capsized near Phu Quoc Island, on Saturday. Photograph: Voice of Vietnam/ANI Video Grab

Key Points A tourist boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island due to a sudden storm.

The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 15 Indian tourists, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

Survivor Nirmal Kumar recounted the boat flipping within seconds and praised the swift local rescue efforts.

Kumar criticised the lack of essential medical equipment and aid on the island, suggesting it hindered life-saving efforts.

Indian authorities provided assistance, and investigations into the accident are ongoing.

An Indian survivor of the boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has recounted the horrifying moments when the tourist boat capsized within seconds due to 'a sudden storm' and said that rescue teams responded swiftly but medical facilities at the nearby island should have been better and could have helped save lives.

A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

Survivor's Harrowing Account Of The Capsize

Speaking with ANI, Nirmal Kumar, one of the survivors of the accident, said the boat was carrying 32 passengers and was going from one island to another when it was struck by rough weather.

"When we were moving from one island to the next island, a sudden storm came...suddenly within a second, the boat was going upside down. We were on the front side and came out by jumping into the sea. Those who were inside got trapped, and since the boat was upside down, they were unable to come outside the boat. We were thirty-two on the boat, but in total, we had one hundred and five people," he said.

He said that assistance was extended by Indian authorities.

"Yesterday they came, and they are doing their process. Everyone went back...we're four people from the company, and I am staying here," he added.

Call For Improved Medical Facilities

Kumar said the local rescue force reacted promptly.

"They rescued us, but some medical equipment was not available on that island. A doctor was travelling with us. He said that medicines are not available here, so we cannot save the lives...more lives could have been saved. Requisite aid wasn't available at the island for the number of people needing it. The Vietnam Air Force came after two-three hours and they guided us, they treated us," he said.

The boat tragedy occurred near Vietnam's popular tourist destination of Phu Quoc Island. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.