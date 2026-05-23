An IT engineer becomes a farmer.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Navi Mumbai's beloved pink guests.
A tale about apples and tourism
And the Madurai fishing festival.
Videos you chose through your likes on iShare.
This Basanti Demands Her Veeru Back
Location: Kanpur
In a scene that could easily feature in a Bollywood film, a high-voltage drama unfolded in Kanpur as a young woman staged a dramatic Sholay-style protest by climbing a high-tension transmission tower to demand her jailed husband's release.
Why A Gujarati Engineer Became A Farmer
Location: Surat
Vikas Gamit had a high-paying job in the IT industry.
But there was one thing that constantly worried him -- the amount of chemicals used to grow the food that we eat.
So this is what he did.
Of Apple Valleys And Tourism...
Location: Anantnag
Here's what attracting tourists back to Anantnag despite the Pahalgam terror attack barely a year ago...
Madurai's Joyous Fishing Festival
Location: Madurai
The festival, deeply rooted in local agricultural traditions, is centred around a temple in Kallandhiri village on the banks of the Periyanagini Kanmoi.
People from the five villages near Melur -- irrespective of their caste or community -- gather here to celebrate and seek divine blessings.
Navi Mumbai's Pink Guests
Location: Navi Mumbai
Thousands of pink flamingos have arrived in Navi Mumbai, creating a mesmerising natural spectacle.
The Green Guardians of Valsad
Location: Valsad
As climate change and rising temperatures continue to impact daily life, a youth-led initiative in Gujarat's Valsad is setting an inspiring example of environmental conservation.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff