IMAGE: A young woman in Kanpur staged a dramatic Sholay-style protest by climbing a high-tension transmission tower to demand her jailed husband's release. Photograph: ANI

An IT engineer becomes a farmer.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Navi Mumbai's beloved pink guests.

A tale about apples and tourism

And the Madurai fishing festival.

Videos you chose through your likes on iShare.

This Basanti Demands Her Veeru Back

Location: Kanpur

In a scene that could easily feature in a Bollywood film, a high-voltage drama unfolded in Kanpur as a young woman staged a dramatic Sholay-style protest by climbing a high-tension transmission tower to demand her jailed husband's release.

All videos: ANI

Why A Gujarati Engineer Became A Farmer

Location: Surat

Vikas Gamit had a high-paying job in the IT industry.

But there was one thing that constantly worried him -- the amount of chemicals used to grow the food that we eat.

So this is what he did.

Of Apple Valleys And Tourism...

Location: Anantnag

Here's what attracting tourists back to Anantnag despite the Pahalgam terror attack barely a year ago...

Madurai's Joyous Fishing Festival

Location: Madurai

The festival, deeply rooted in local agricultural traditions, is centred around a temple in Kallandhiri village on the banks of the Periyanagini Kanmoi.

People from the five villages near Melur -- irrespective of their caste or community -- gather here to celebrate and seek divine blessings.

Navi Mumbai's Pink Guests

Location: Navi Mumbai

Thousands of pink flamingos have arrived in Navi Mumbai, creating a mesmerising natural spectacle.

The Green Guardians of Valsad

Location: Valsad

As climate change and rising temperatures continue to impact daily life, a youth-led initiative in Gujarat's Valsad is setting an inspiring example of environmental conservation.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff