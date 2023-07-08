News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Video shows man licking another person's feet in MP; 2 held

Video shows man licking another person's feet in MP; 2 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2023 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a man licking the soles of another person's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, police said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said.

The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say "Golu Gurjar baap hai (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

 

The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the man after the latter forces him to do so. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times.

Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said.

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Video of man urinating on tribal in MP sparks outrage
Video of man urinating on tribal in MP sparks outrage
Brahmin body opposes razing of pee accused's home
Brahmin body opposes razing of pee accused's home
MP razes illegal properties of accused in Dalit attack
MP razes illegal properties of accused in Dalit attack
Adani buys 30% in Trainman for Rs 3.5 cr
Adani buys 30% in Trainman for Rs 3.5 cr
MLAs of 2 Sena camps get notices over disqualification
MLAs of 2 Sena camps get notices over disqualification
43 Nifty, 27 Sensex stocks trade above 200-DMA
43 Nifty, 27 Sensex stocks trade above 200-DMA
Rain delays start of Day 3 of third Ashes Test
Rain delays start of Day 3 of third Ashes Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

MP peeing victim seeks release of accused

MP peeing victim seeks release of accused

SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on

SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances