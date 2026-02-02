Video shows female BLA fighter in clash with Pakistani forces

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released videos and images highlighting the involvement of female fighters in its ongoing campaign in Balochistan.

IMAGE: A view of damaged vehicles at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, on February 1, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Hakkal, the BLA's media wing, shared a video of Fidayeen Hawa Baloch, also known by her alias Droshum, participating in Operation Herof Phase II on the Gwadar front.

The footage shows her engaged in combat alongside male fighters.

According to the BLA, the video was recorded twelve hours before she was killed during clashes with Pakistani security forces, marking what the group described as her 'final message'.

The group said Hawa Baloch was killed in clashes with Pakistani forces, and introduced another woman, Asifa Mengal, whom it claims carried out a VBIED attack on an ISI facility in Noshki.

The releases signal an escalation in BLA activities and underscore growing instability in Balochistan.

In a separate announcement, the BLA introduced a second female fighter, Asifa Mengal, associated with the Majeed Brigade.

Born on October 2, 2002, in Killi Qazi Abad, Noshki, Mengal reportedly joined the BLA on her 21st birthday in 2023 and officially took her 'fidayee decision' in January 2024.

According to information provided by Hakkal, on January 31, 2026, she allegedly carried out a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) operation targeting the ISI headquarters in Noshki.

Operation Herof Phase II is described by the BLA as a coordinated offensive across multiple locations in Balochistan, reflecting a significant escalation in the separatist group's activities in the region.

The recent releases underscore the involvement of women in the BLA's operations, a shift the group highlights as a sign of ideological commitment rather than circumstance.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is an armed separatist organisation operating in the Balochistan region of Pakistan. Founded in the early 2000s, it seeks independence for Balochistan, citing political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and human rights abuses by the Pakistani state.

The group conducts guerrilla-style attacks, including bombings, targeted killings, and sabotage, primarily against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure.

This cycle of conflict has coincided with a troubling rise in kidnappings, enforced disappearances, and targeted abductions affecting civilians, political activists, students, and government workers.

Families continue to protest the disappearance of loved ones, who often remain missing for months or years.

The resulting climate of fear and insecurity has eroded public trust, suppressed political engagement, and disrupted daily life across the province, fuelling both resentment and instability.