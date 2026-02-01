HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Budget 2026: Prez Murmu offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to Sitharaman

Budget 2026: Prez Murmu offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to Sitharaman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 11:02 IST

x

Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu offers 'dahi-chini' to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before she left for Parliament. Photographs: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Key Points

  • This is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget presentation.
  • The Budget is expected to focus on sustaining growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, and introducing reforms to protect the economy from global trade issues.
  • The Budget for 2026-27 will be formally approved in a Cabinet meeting.

Ahead of presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu. 

As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta-coloured Tamil Nadu's Kanchivaram saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six secretaries in her ministry.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of Budget," President of India office said in a post on X.

WATCH: President feeds 'dahi-chini' to FM Sitharaman

 

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

Following the meeting, she headed for a Cabinet meeting that formally approved the Budget for 2026-27.

Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.

The Finance Minister will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties â including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks â continue to cloud the outlook. At home, the government faces pressure to boost consumption, accelerate job creation and step up capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward path.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?
Budget 2026: What will Nirmala Sitharaman do?
'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'
'Budget Likely To Be Non-Event For Markets'
Sitharaman takes part in customary halwa ceremony
Sitharaman takes part in customary halwa ceremony
Budget 2026: Key numbers to be watched
Budget 2026: Key numbers to be watched
Budget Day Sari: 8 Times Nirmalaji Wowed Us
Budget Day Sari: 8 Times Nirmalaji Wowed Us

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman ahead of Budget speech0:11

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman...

CM Fadnavis, dy CM Shinde attend Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony1:38

CM Fadnavis, dy CM Shinde attend Sunetra Pawar's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO