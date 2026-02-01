Budget 2026: Prez Murmu offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to Sitharaman

Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu offers 'dahi-chini' to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before she left for Parliament. Photographs: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Key Points This is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget presentation.

The Budget is expected to focus on sustaining growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, and introducing reforms to protect the economy from global trade issues.

The Budget for 2026-27 will be formally approved in a Cabinet meeting.

Ahead of presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta-coloured Tamil Nadu's Kanchivaram saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six secretaries in her ministry.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of Budget," President of India office said in a post on X.

WATCH: President feeds 'dahi-chini' to FM Sitharaman

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

Following the meeting, she headed for a Cabinet meeting that formally approved the Budget for 2026-27.

Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.

The Finance Minister will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties â including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks â continue to cloud the outlook. At home, the government faces pressure to boost consumption, accelerate job creation and step up capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward path.