Rediff.com  » News » VHP wants Muslim sellers banned from Hindu religious sites

VHP wants Muslim sellers banned from Hindu religious sites

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 09, 2024 21:28 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday claimed that Muslims are selling puja items at various Hindu pilgrimage sites by 'concealing' their identity and urged all state governments to take effective steps to prevent them from running such shops 'so that the faith of Hindus is not hurt'.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

VHP secretary general Bajrang Bagra also appealed to people to remain vigilant and immediately inform the local administration if they find anyone from the minority community selling puja items near temples and other Hindu religious sites.

'We have recently received some information that Muslims have set up shops at some Hindu pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and are selling prasada and other puja items to the devotees. Legally, nobody should have any objection to it. We also do not have,' Bagra said in a statement.

 

'But many incidents have come to light over the years when Muslim shopkeepers spat in the food, drinks and other eatables before giving them to the customers. Therefore, Muslims running shops at religious sites and selling prasada and puja items is a matter of concern,' he claimed.

The VHP demands that all the state governments ensure that Muslims do not sell puja items at any Hindu religious site, Bagra said.

'They should be prohibited from selling puja items at Hindu religious sites so that the faith of Hindus is not hurt,' the senior VHP functionary added.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also claimed that Muslims are selling puja items near various temples and Hindu religious sites by 'concealing' their identity.

He appealed to people to identify such shopkeepers and immediately inform the local administration.

Bansal also urged the state governments to ensure that local administrations take effective steps on such complaints and maintain the sanctity of Hindu religious sites.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
