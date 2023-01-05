VHP, Bajrang Dal activists tear 'Pathaan' posters in Guj

Members of the right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday created a ruckus at a mall in Vastrapur area here and tore up posters and other publicity material of the upcoming film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

IMAGE: Pathaan poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The mall also houses a multiplex.

Vastrapur police rushed to the spot and detained five activists, said inspector J K Dangar. They were released later, he said.

In a video shared by the VHP, activists can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters as well as large cut-outs of Pathaan's star cast.

Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in Gujarat, mainly because of the song 'Besharam Rang', where Padukone is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.

"We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat. Today's protest against the movie's release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes," said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput.