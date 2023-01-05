News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » VHP, Bajrang Dal activists tear 'Pathaan' posters in Guj

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists tear 'Pathaan' posters in Guj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2023 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Members of the right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday created a ruckus at a mall in Vastrapur area here and tore up posters and other publicity material of the upcoming film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

IMAGE: Pathaan poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The mall also houses a multiplex.

Vastrapur police rushed to the spot and detained five activists, said inspector J K Dangar. They were released later, he said.

 

In a video shared by the VHP, activists can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters as well as large cut-outs of Pathaan's star cast.

Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in Gujarat, mainly because of the song 'Besharam Rang', where Padukone is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.

"We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat. Today's protest against the movie's release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes," said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan
Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan
SRK, John in fist fight
SRK, John in fist fight
Censor board can remove Pathaan song: Uma Bharti
Censor board can remove Pathaan song: Uma Bharti
Why 2023 Box Office Will Be BIGGER
Why 2023 Box Office Will Be BIGGER
ED Cases Up 4X Higher!
ED Cases Up 4X Higher!
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
This Is How Yami Starts Her Day
This Is How Yami Starts Her Day
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song

'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song

Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'

Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances