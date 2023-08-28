VHP insists on holding yatra in Neh despite curfew

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Monday said that the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra will be taken out and will not stop in Nuh, where section 144 has been imposed following the call for a procession in the district.

IMAGE: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers protest against the Haryana violence on August 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar, however, said that the number of people, joining the procession, would be reduced.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district, which saw clashes last month.

The VHP president responding to the heavy deployment said that had half of this been done last month, then the violence on July 31 would not have erupted.

"Not only in Nuh but in other areas of Haryana where 'Jalabhishek' is to be performed in temples (on the occasion of the last Somvaar of Saawan month) a heavy police deployment is in place. If even half of this had happened on the day of the yatra, then probably the violence would not have happened (on July 31)," the VHP president told reporters at a toll plaza in Gurugram.

The authorities have denied permission for the procession in Nuh.

Alok Kumar, who was on his way to Nuh, said that it is beyond understanding that the administration is denying permission for a peaceful Yatra.

"I wonder why people, including women, aged persons and children, who are peaceful and unarmed are being told not to take out the Yatra," he said.

"We know that there is G20 and it is a sensitive area. We have decided not to create hindrances for the administration, and hence we are reducing the number of people joining the Yatra," he said, adding that the procession will not stop.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, a Hindu seer from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, sat on an indefinite hunger strike after he was allegedly stopped from entering curfew-imposed Nuh.

The Hindu seer alleged that the administration stopped him and his followers at the Sohna toll plaza, while they were on their way to pay homage to people who were killed in last month's clashes and to perform 'Jalabhishek' in Nuh temple on the occasion of the last Somvaar (Monday) of Saawan month.

"We had brought the soil of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Jal of Saryu river to pay homage to the Bajrang Dal workers who were killed and were to return after performing Jalabhishek with the Jal of Saryu river, there was a convoy of vehicles and people with me, Upon learning that section 144 has been imposed, so I cut short the convoy to two-three people. Still, the administration stopped us and is not allowing us to return also," Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said.

He said that he would sit on a hunger strike until he received permission to pay homage and perform Jalabhishek.

Mamata Singh, Additional Director General, Law and Order said that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to instigate people through social media.

"We have denied (permission) for any type of Yatra or group movement... However, people are offering prayers in the temple as it is the last Somvaar (Monday) of Saawan month," she said.

"Internet service has been suspended till 12 midnight...,” she said.

On the violence that broke out on July 31 in Nuh, the senior police officer said, "Investigation is underway, more than 250 accused have been identified and arrested. Four SITs are carrying out the investigation on the basis of technical evidence."

"A dozen FIRs have been registered in Nuh. Those who will try to instigate through social media, action will be taken against them and their (social media) accounts will be blocked," she added.