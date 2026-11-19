Veteran TVK MLA V S Babu, renowned for his historic victory over DMK chief M K Stalin in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has passed away at 75, leaving a significant void in state politics.

IMAGE: TVK legislator V S Babu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TVK MLA V S Babu, aged 75, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged respiratory illness and cardiac arrest.

Babu achieved a significant political upset by defeating DMK chief M K Stalin in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kolathur.

He had a long political career, serving as MLA for DMK from 2006 to 2011 and later joining AIADMK and then the Vijay-led TVK in February 2026.

Leaders including Governor Arlekar, CM Vijay, and M K Stalin expressed their condolences, highlighting his dedication to public life and connection to North Chennai.

Ruling TVK MLA V S Babu, who effected perhaps the biggest political shock of the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by defeating DMK chief M K Stalin, died here on Thursday, the hospital where he was under treatment said.

Demise Of A Veteran Legislator

Babu (75), the Kolathur MLA, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and remained under intensive care.

"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on Thursday," Rajesh Agarwal, Director- Medical Services, said in an official statement.

Leaders Express Condolences

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay and DMK president M K Stalin were among the leaders who condoled Babu's death.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over his passing, Arlekar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and supporters.

CM Vijay said he was deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the death of the party's Kolathur MLA following an illness.

"The sudden passing of Mr V S Babu, who devoted himself entirely to public life, lived among the people as one of them, and earned everyone's love, support and trust, is an irreplaceable loss. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, relatives, friends, and TVK functionaries, and all the people of the Kolathur constituency, who are grieving his loss," Vijay said.

Stalin said he was saddened by the news of the passing of Babu, who days ago seemed to show an improvement in his health status.

Babu's Political Journey And Key Victory

Babu, who was formerly with the DMK, had defeated Stalin in the April 2026 Assembly election from Kolathur, securing 82,997 votes and winning by a margin of 8,795 votes. Stalin polled 74,202 votes.

He had earlier served as MLA from the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency from 2006 to 2011, representing the DMK, then. He joined the AIADMK in 2016 and later the Vijay-led TVK in February 2026. He was popularly known in political circles as Purasai Babu.

TVK Remembers Dedicated Leader

Public Works and Sports Development Minister and TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said V S Babu will be remembered as a cherished member of the party, known for his constant smile and unwavering loyalty to the leadership.

"He was a vital figure for North Chennai, deeply connected to the local community and language. He was instrumental in helping the party navigate difficult times. During his first meeting with party leadership, he highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by the residents of North Chennai, specifically in areas like Kolathur, Perambur, and Villivakkam," Arjuna told reporters here.

He expressed that his death is a significant loss not only for the party but also for the entire city. The party pledges to continue his mission and honour his dedication by supporting the people of North Chennai in accordance with his vision, the Minister said.