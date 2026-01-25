HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 25, 2026 17:49 IST

Veteran journalist Mark Tully, a chronicler of India and an acclaimed author, breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, his close friend said. He was 90.

IMAGE: Veteran journalist Mark Tully. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week.

 

"He (Mark Tully) was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, on January 21, and died today. He (Tully) was admitted under the head of the nephrology department," a hospital source told PTI.

Key Points

Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, told PTI, "Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon."

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.

An acclaimed author, Mark Tully was the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Something Understood'.

He was also part of several documentaries on subjects ranging from India and the British Raj to the Indian Railways.

Mark Tully was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan from the government of India in 2005.

He wrote several books on India, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion, and The Heart of India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
