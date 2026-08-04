Veteran educationist D Y Patil passes away at 92

The veteran leader founded several educational institutions in the state.

IMAGE: A Padma Shri awardee, D Y Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal. Photograph: Courtesy, www.dypiu.ac.in

Key Points Veteran Congress leader and former West Bengal Governor D Y Patil passed away at 92.

Patil was a Padma Shri awardee and served as Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal.

He made significant contributions to education, founding the D Y Patil University.

Patil also had a political career, serving as an MLA from Kolhapur.

Former West Bengal governor and senior Congress leader D Y Patil passed away due to prolonged illness at his residence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 92.

The veteran leader, who founded several educational institutions in the state, is survived by his sons, former minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.

D Y Patil's Political And Educational Legacy

Hailing from Kolhapur, Patil served as an MLA from 1967-78 before turning his focus to the education sector, founding the D Y Patil University, which offers courses in medicine, engineering and several other disciplines.

A Padma Shri awardee, Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal.