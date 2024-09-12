News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

Veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2024 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said.

He was 72.

IMAGE: Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

 

According to the sources, the veteran leader died at 3.05 pm.

The CPI-M had said in a statement on Tuesday that the 72-year-old leader was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi.

Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who says the Left is dead in India?
Who says the Left is dead in India?
'The Left parties have lost ground'
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
Sensex scales Mount 83K, Nifty at lifetime high
Sensex scales Mount 83K, Nifty at lifetime high
'Cat Lady Was Playing With The Rat...'
'Cat Lady Was Playing With The Rat...'
Mandya tense after violence during Ganpati visarjan
Mandya tense after violence during Ganpati visarjan
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav

More like this

'The Left Won't Survive In India'

'The Left Won't Survive In India'

Left improves performance, with surprise in Rajasthan

Left improves performance, with surprise in Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances