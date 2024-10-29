News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Veteran BJP leader Gopal Shetty rebels, to contest from Mumbai's Borivali

Veteran BJP leader Gopal Shetty rebels, to contest from Mumbai's Borivali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2024 01:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two-time Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty on Monday said he would file his nomination papers from Borivali assembly seat after his name did not figure in the fourth list of candidates announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Two-time Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty (Third from right). Photograph: Courtesy Gopal Shetty on x

Shetty, who won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections.

 

The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister.

Shetty, a veteran of the Mumbai north region, was MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.

In its fourth list, the BJP named Sanjay Upadhyay as its candidate from Borivali.

A visibly disappointed Shetty said he would file his nomination papers as an Independent on Tuesday.

"I have been a loyal party worker for a very long time. Today, I went to help four BJP candidates to file their nomination papers."

However, when the list was announced, I was dejected to see that I have not been fielded. The issue is not that I have not been given a ticket, the issue is that the candidate must have been a local BJP worker from Borivali," Shetty said.

"My supporters have stood by me for 35 years. They told me to listen to them (and contest). First Vinod Tawde contested from here in 2014, then Sunil Rane in 2019. This time, the Lok Sabha ticket from Mumbai North was given to Piyush Goyal. This is happening for the fourth time with Upadhyay being nominated," he pointed out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2-state polls: Haryana win puts wind back in BJP's sail
2-state polls: Haryana win puts wind back in BJP's sail
Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna
Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise
Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise
Pawars in fray as Baramati to see high-voltage battle
Pawars in fray as Baramati to see high-voltage battle
'Rani Rampal's No 28 will be cherished forever'
'Rani Rampal's No 28 will be cherished forever'
PKL: Haryana outclass Delhi in thrilling encounter
PKL: Haryana outclass Delhi in thrilling encounter
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list

Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list

Fadnavis's PA, turncoats in Maha BJP's third list

Fadnavis's PA, turncoats in Maha BJP's third list

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances