Vessel with 4 Indians hit at Ukraine's port; two safe, two untraceable

Learn about the recent incident where a merchant vessel with Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa, prompting the Indian Embassy to monitor the situation and assist with search and rescue.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Victor Sayenko/Reuters

Key Points A merchant vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals, was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa.

Two Indian crew members have been confirmed safe, with information on the remaining two still awaited.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating search and rescue efforts.

Odesa, a key Black Sea port, has been a frequent target of attacks since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

India has consistently advised its citizens against travel to Ukraine due to the ongoing security situation.

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa, with two crew members confirmed safe while information about the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Indian Embassy Monitors Situation

The Indian mission, in a statement, said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," it said.

Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident, the embassy said.

"As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals," it said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the embassy said, adding that it is in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ascertain the status of the missing crew members and extend all possible assistance.

There was no immediate information on the source of the strike, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the total strength of the vessel's crew.

The identities of the four Indian nationals and the nature of their duties on board were also not immediately known.

Odesa Port: A Frequent Target

Odesa, Ukraine's principal Black Sea port, has remained a frequent target of missile and drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Merchant shipping in the Black Sea has periodically been affected despite efforts to keep maritime trade routes operational.

India has repeatedly advised its nationals to avoid travel to Ukraine in view of the security situation and has been extending consular assistance to Indian citizens in the country since the conflict began.