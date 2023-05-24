News
Rediff.com  » News » Very serious matter: DCW notice to police over online abuse of Gill's sister

Very serious matter: DCW notice to police over online abuse of Gill's sister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 24, 2023 19:35 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking the registration of FIR against those who trolled, abused and threatened to rape and assault cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gill's ton in Gujarat Titan's last game of IPL's league stage knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament.

After the game, Gill and his sister were subjected to trolling and abuse by some on various social media platforms.

 

The DCW notice said, "These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' are obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shubman Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act."

This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action, it added.

Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice and asked the police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26.

"Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of cricketer #ShubmanGill's sister, we have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. Police is to file a detailed action taken report by 26th May. Such criminals won't be allowed to get away with this," she tweeted.

Through its notice, the DCW has sought copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested. In case there were no arrest, the women's rights body has sought details of steps taken by the police to make the arrests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
