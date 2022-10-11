News
Rediff.com  » News » Verdict on plea for carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling on Oct 14

Verdict on plea for carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling on Oct 14

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 11, 2022 19:25 IST
A district court in Varanasi will pronounce on October 14 its verdict on a plea for the carbon dating of a 'Shivling', claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

IMAGE: View of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a 'Shivling' was found close to the 'wazookhana', a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaaz.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a 'fountain'.

 

Arguments on the plea were complete on Tuesday and the court will pronounce its verdict on October 14, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey said.

Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed, who appeared for the Muslim side, said they told the court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done.

If the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court, he said.

Earlier, the Muslim side had contended that the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe.

In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they had said.

The Muslim side also said the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

In such a condition, neither any investigation can be done by the Archaeological Department nor a legal report be called after conducting a scientific investigation, they had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
