Verdict in Meerut's infamous 'blue drum' murder case today

The highly anticipated verdict in the sensational 'blue drum' murder case, involving the gruesome killing of Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput, is expected to be delivered by a Meerut district court.

IMAGE: Police present Muskaan in court with her 6-month-old daughter in her arms, accused of her husband Saurabh's murder, in Meerut on April 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Meerut district court is expected to deliver its verdict in the high-profile 'blue drum' murder case.

Accused Muskan, the victim's wife, and Sahil face charges for the murder and dismemberment of Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput.

The prosecution has presented its case and is seeking stringent punishment for the accused.

Security has been significantly increased at the court complex in Meerut in anticipation of the verdict.

The case, which involved the body being sealed in a blue plastic drum, had previously sparked public anger and an assault on one of the accused.

The verdict in the sensational 'blue drum' murder case, in which Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput was killed and his body dismembered, is likely to be pronounced by a district court in Meerut on Wednesday, officials said.

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra is expected to first decide whether Rajput's wife Muskan and her alleged accomplice Sahil are guilty of the murder.

If they are convicted, the court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Senior prosecution officer K K Chaubey told PTI that all prosecution witnesses had been examined and the prosecution had sought stringent punishment for the accused.

"The final decision will be taken by the court on the basis of the evidence and the law," he said.

Accused Behaviour And Security Measures

Senior Superintendent of Meerut District Jail Dr Veeresh Raj said the accused were likely to be produced through video conferencing as on previous occasions.

According to the jail superintendent, changes have been noticed in the behaviour of both accused ahead of the verdict.

Sahil has remained quiet and withdrawn for the past four days and has not been interacting much with others.

Both accused have also been spending considerable time in prayer over the past three days, he said.

Security arrangements have been tightened at the court complex in view of the expected verdict.

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Bhosle said additional police personnel had been deployed in and around the court premises.

Details Of The Gruesome Crime

According to the prosecution Muskan allegedly drugged her husband and, with Sahil's help, stabbed him to death in March, 2025.

The prosecution has alleged that after the murder, the accused dismembered Rajput's body, placed the remains in a blue plastic drum and sealed it with cement.

Police said the two accused subsequently fled to Himachal Pradesh and were arrested a fortnight later.

The case had triggered widespread public anger.

On March 19, 2025, when the accused were produced before a court amid tight security, an agitated group of lawyers allegedly assaulted Sahil.

The case pertains to Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut.