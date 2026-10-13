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Verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on Oct 26

Source: PTI October 13, 2026 15:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has scheduled October 26 for the verdict in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, stemming from his 2018 remarks about then BJP president Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points

  • An MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Tuesday fixed October 26 to pronounce the verdict in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi.
  • Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will be required to appear in court on that day.
  • The case pertains to alleged objectionable remarks made by the Congress leader in 2018 against then BJP national president Amit Shah.
  • BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.
  • Previous applications by the complainant, including one for a voice sample comparison, were rejected by the trial court, sessions court, and the Allahabad high court.

An MP-MLA court on Tuesday fixed October 26 to pronounce the verdict in the defamation case against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

Key Developments In The Case

Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli, will be required to appear in court on that day, Santosh Kumar Pandey, the counsel for the complainant, said.

 

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma of the Special MP-MLA Court fixed the date for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The case pertains to alleged objectionable remarks made by the Congress leader in 2018 against then BJP national president and now Union Home Minister Shah during an election campaign in Bengaluru.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who is a former chairman of the district cooperative bank, had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

On November 27, 2023, the court summoned Gandhi to face trial. The Congress leader subsequently appeared before the court and secured bail.

Mishra later moved an application seeking comparison of Gandhi's voice sample, which was rejected by the trial court. A revision petition against the order was also dismissed by the sessions court.

The Allahabad High Court also dismissed Mishra's petition challenging the orders of the trial court and the sessions court.

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