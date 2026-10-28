Venues denied, INDIA bloc moves 'public impeachment' of CEC to Kharge's home

The INDIA bloc is set to conduct a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, alleging constitutional violations and subversion of electoral democracy amidst claims of denied event permissions.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal and others. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA bloc plans a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The opposition alleges denial of permission for the event at Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan, accusing the government of trying to silence them.

Congress leaders claim the CEC has demonstrably violated the Constitution and systematically subverted electoral democracy.

The 'public impeachment' is a precursor to a November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan concerning "vote chori" charges.

Congress vows to continue fighting until CEC Gyanesh Kumar is removed, despite alleged government attempts to shut down criticism.

INDIA bloc will now hold its planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar later this week at the official residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the party's attempts to organise the event at the Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan allegedly met with denial of permissions.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition party also alleged that the CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution, and has systematically subverted the very foundations of electoral democracy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that having been denied other locations, the "INDIA janbandhan" will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on October 30.

"The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court," Ramesh said on X.

"He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next," Ramesh added.

Denied Permissions For Public Impeachment

The Congress on Tuesday had claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of CEC Kumar and accused the government of trying to "silence" the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had claimed the government-run Ashok Hotel initially allowed permission to host the event but later denied it after police intervention.

He said the Congress had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 and decided to shift the event to the site.

He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge.

Opposition Vows To Continue Fight

"The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure here and the police stopped them. We don't know what the reason is," said Venugopal, who, accompanied by leaders of the Delhi Congress, visited the Ramlila grounds on Tuesday to oversee arrangements for the November 1 rally.

"This means it is not the Delhi Police's decision. It is the decision of PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah and they are protecting their pet Gyanesh Kumar," he alleged.

"First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy.

"Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah's puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed. If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah's house, PM Modi's house, and stage a massive dharna there. But we will fight to the finish, and until our mission is accomplished," Venugopal had said in a post on X.

He alleged that the government wants to "shut down criticism" against it.

"How many permissions will you deny, Mr Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?" he had said.

The "public impeachment" and the planned rally is part of a series of protests by the Congress and other opposition parties to demand the resignation of Kumar over SIR and alleged electoral irregularities.