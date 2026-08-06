Venue provider revokes permission for Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj is facing a major hurdle as the Kayastha Pathshala Trust has revoked venue permission, citing a high court order and waterlogging, prompting allegations of political interference.

IMAGE: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament complex. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj has had its venue permission revoked by the Kayastha Pathshala Trust.

The trust cited an Allahabad high court order, dated August 14, 2025, restricting the KP College ground's use to sports and educational activities, along with waterlogging, as reasons for cancellation.

The permission granted to Congress was conditional upon approval from the district magistrate, which was not secured.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai asserted that Gandhi will still visit Prayagraj on August 8 to interact with students.

Congress alleges political obstruction by the BJP government, claiming similar cancellations occurred for Gandhi's programmes in Kota and Dehradun.

The Kayastha Pathshala Trust has revoked permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be held at KP Ground in Prayagraj on August 8, citing an Allahabad high court order.

The trust also cited waterlogging at the venue for the cancellation.

Reasons Behind The Venue Cancellation

The trust's acting president, Jitendra Nath Chaudhary, told PTI that the Allahabad high court, in an order dated August 14, 2025, had directed that the KP College ground should not be used for purposes other than sports and educational activities.

He said the ground was also waterlogged after rain and was unsafe for a public event.

Chaudhary said the permission granted to the Congress was conditional upon approval from the district magistrate.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was scheduled to interact with students on alleged paper leaks and other matters affecting students at the gathering.

On Augusy 5, Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai visited Prayagraj to review preparations for the event.

Rai asserted that Gandhi will come to Prayagraj on August 8 and interact with students despite the KP Trust revoking permission for the venue.

Addressing reporters in the evening, Rai urged the state government and district administration to provide an alternative venue for the programme.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was 'afraid' of Gandhi and claimed the event was being obstructed for political reasons.

Gandhi's programmes in Kota and Dehradun had similarly been cancelled, Rai claimed.