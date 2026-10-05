Drivers Of Gem Granite Founder Held In Minor Sexual Harassment Probe

Chennai police have arrested three drivers of prominent industrialist R Veeramani, founder of Gem Granite, for their alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of minors, intensifying the ongoing investigation into multiple POCSO cases.

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Key Points Three drivers of Gem Granite founder R Veeramani were arrested in Chennai for alleged complicity in minor sexual harassment cases.

The arrested drivers, Lasar, Parthiban, and Babu, are accused of facilitating Veeramani's sexual offences with minors.

Authorities seized eight cellphones and 55 documents during searches at the drivers' residences as part of the ongoing probe.

The arrests are linked to an investigation into five cases registered against industrialist Veeramani, who was previously apprehended.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to intensively investigate the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

Three drivers of Gem Granite founder R Veeramani were arrested on Monday for their alleged complicity in the sexual harassment of minors, police officials said.

The drivers were identified as Lasar, Parthiban, and Babu.

The three men were arrested for allegedly bringing minor girls and acting as accomplices to Veeramani's sexual offences, police said.

Among the arrested, Lasar had been employed by the industrialist for 23 years and Babu for eight years.

Following the arrests, authorities conducted searches at their respective residences regarding their involvement in the criminal activities, resulting in the seizure of eight cellphones and 55 documents.

Ongoing Probe Into Industrialist's Cases

The arrests are part of an ongoing probe into five cases registered against the industrialist.

The investigation was initially triggered after the Chennai City Police Anti-Vice Squad received a pendrive. The device allegedly contained a video of Veeramani engaging in a sexual offence with a minor girl in the bedroom of a house belonging to Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan. Based on this footage, the Chennai City Police Central Crime Branch, Anti-Vice Squad registered a case.

Veeramani, along with his accomplices Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, was previously arrested in connection with the case.

Additionally, an individual named Ganesan was arrested for failing to alert the police despite possessing another video that showed Veeramani being obscene with a minor. All four individuals were subsequently imprisoned.

Special Team Investigates POCSO Cases

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct an intensive investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. While four cases were already pending against Veeramani, a fifth case was registered on October 2.

An investigation into the cases is currently underway.