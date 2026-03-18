NIA Court Rejects Varavara Rao's Plea to Move to Hyderabad

A special NIA court in Mumbai has denied poet Varavara Rao's request to relocate to Hyderabad in the Elgar Parishad case, citing its inability to alter Supreme Court-imposed bail conditions.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Key Points A special NIA court in Mumbai rejected Varavara Rao's plea to permanently relocate to Hyderabad due to restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court's bail conditions.

Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, sought relocation citing advanced age, financial hardship, and the need for family support in Hyderabad.

The NIA opposed the plea, arguing that the special court cannot modify bail conditions set by the Supreme Court.

The court acknowledged Rao's health concerns but stated it lacked the authority to grant permanent relocation outside of Mumbai as per the Supreme Court's directives.

The court distinguished Rao's case from Gautam Navlakha's relocation, noting that the High Court's decision was specific to Navlakha's circumstances and not a precedent.

A special NIA court in Mumbai has refused permission to poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to permanently relocate to his hometown Hyderabad, citing lack of authority to modify bail conditions set by the Supreme Court.

Rao (85), in a plea, had sought permission from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for relocating to his hometown on grounds of advanced age and financial hardship.

His plea was rejected by special NIA court judge Chakor Baviskar on Monday (March 16).

The activist was arrested on August 28, 2018, from his Hyderabad residence and is an undertrial in the case. The octogenarian is currently out on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Among others, the bail conditions mandate Rao to reside within the area of greater Mumbai and not leave the metropolis without prior permission of the NIA court. The activist, in his plea, contended both he and his wife were suffering from different diseases.

"They (the couple) need consistent support, both emotional and mental, from their family members who live in Hyderabad," the plea said.

Rao claimed that it would be easier for him to get medical treatment in Hyderabad as his daughter is married to a doctor and granddaughter is a medical professional.

His plea maintained that it was harder for the activist to reside in Mumbai with a meagre income of about Rs 50,000.

"He has to borrow from his children and it is affecting his dignity and self independence," the application stated.

Court's Reasoning for Denying Relocation

The NIA objected to the activist's plea, contending that the accused was seeking modification of the SC-imposed bail conditions, which was not permissible for a lower court to grant.

Special Judge Baviskar held that he cannot accept the contention raised by the accused for a simple reason that the trial court "cannot travel beyond the Supreme Court".

He noted that the SC's 2022 bail order allowed the trial court to grant Rao permission to travel outside Mumbai, but the consideration "must be temporary of sort".

It does not empower the special court to allow Rao to leave its jurisdiction of this court permanently "for whatsoever reasons and however genuine from his point of view", the order observed.

Rao's plea mentioned that the Bombay High Court in December last year allowed co-accused Gautam Navlakha to relocate to Delhi.

On this, the special judge noted the HC clarified that its "order is passed in the peculiar facts and circumstances".... and shall not be treated as a precedent for extending similar relief to other accused persons".

Thus, considering the HC's rider as well as the terms and conditions imposed by the SC, the special court cannot grant the relief sought by Rao, Judge Baviskar's order said.

Background of the Elgar Parishad Case

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune police, which probed the case initially, had claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. An FIR was lodged by the Pune police on January 8, 2018 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA later took over the probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians were arrested. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.