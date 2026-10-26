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Varanasi's Grand IAF Air Show Over Ganga

By REDIFF NEWS October 26, 2026 13:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of the Indian Air Force's spectacular aerial display over the Ganga in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined defence officials and state leaders at Namo Ghat for the 'Wings Over Ganges' show marking the IAF's 94th anniversary on October 25, 2026.

 

Surya Kiran Team Paints the Skies

Surya Kiran pilot flies in formation over fields near Varanasi

IMAGE: A Surya Kiran pilot, seen from inside the cockpit, flies in formation with fellow team aircraft over the countryside near Varanasi during the 'Wings Over Ganges' aerobatic display marking the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary. Photograph: Indian Air Force/ANI Video Grab

 

Key Points

  • The Indian Air Force staged the 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 25.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior political and military officials.
  • The display featured fighter jets, transport aircraft and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team over the Ganga.

Surya Kiran pilot flies alongside other aerobatic team aircraft

IMAGE: The Surya Kiran team continues its breathtaking manoeuvres as a pilot captures fellow aircraft flying in formation over the countryside near Varanasi. Photograph: Indian Air Force/ANI Video Grab

 

Surya Kiran aerobatic aircraft fly over the Ganga

IMAGE: The Surya Kiran team paints the sky in saffron, white and green as its aircraft fan out over the Ganga. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Indian Air Force fighter jets fly in formation over the Ganga

IMAGE: Indian Air Force fighter jets sweep across the sky in a coordinated formation over the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IAF fighter jets perform a formation manoeuvre over Varanasi

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display continues with fighter jets flying in tight formation over the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies low over the Ganga

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies low over the Ganga. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Jaguars and Transport Aircraft Take Flight

Indian Air Force SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft fly in formation

IMAGE: Indian Air Force SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft fly in formation. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Airbus C295 transport aircraft flies with other IAF aircraft over the Ganga

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Airbus C295 transport aircraft flies with other aircraft over the Ganga. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Fighter Jets Showcase Formation Flying

Indian Air Force fighter jets fly in formation over Varanasi

IMAGE: Indian Air Force fighter jets fly in formation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Air Force Dassault Rafale fighter jets fly in formation

IMAGE: Indian Air Force Dassault Rafale fighter jets fly in formation. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

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