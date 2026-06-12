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Boyfriend Detained In Varanasi Student Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 17:18 IST

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Police in Varanasi have detained a 19-year-old student's boyfriend following her tragic death from excessive bleeding after allegedly taking abortion pills at a boys' paying guest accommodation.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old student was discovered dead on the staircase of a boys' PG accommodation in Varanasi.
  • Police detained her boyfriend, who stated she suffered heavy bleeding and became unconscious after allegedly taking abortion pills.
  • The post-mortem report confirmed excessive haemorrhage as the cause of death.
  • The accused allegedly panicked and fled to Jaunpur after leaving the unconscious woman.
  • Further action awaits a formal complaint from the victim's family as police continue their investigation.

A 19-year-old student's boyfriend has been detained after she was found dead in a blood-soaked condition on the staircase of a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Varanasi's Sarnath area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the student died due to excessive bleeding after taking abortion pills. The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was excessive haemorrhage. Her lower garments were found soaked in blood, officials said.

 

Investigation Into Student's Tragic Death

Police said the accused, who lived at a PG in the Aktha area, told investigators that the woman had come to meet him on Wednesday morning. He claimed that after they had a physical relationship, she started suffering from heavy bleeding and became unconscious.

The accused allegedly panicked and left the woman on the staircase before fleeing to his home in Jaunpur, police said. Sarnath Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Tripathi said the accused was detained from his residence in Jaunpur. He said further action would be taken after receiving a complaint from the woman's family and registering a case. Police said the investigation into the circumstances leading to the woman's death is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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