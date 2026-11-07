Varanasi Ropeway Set For December Debut

Glimpses of India's first urban transport ropeway, which is undergoing trials in Varanasi ahead of its scheduled December opening.
The ropeway is expected to provide a new transport option for tourists visiting the city.
Key Points
- Varanasi's urban ropeway is undergoing trials ahead of its expected opening in December.
- The transport project is designed to serve tourists visiting the historic temple city.
- Trial operations involve testing the cabins, control systems and operational arrangements before the launch.
India's First Urban Ropeway Takes Shape
A Look Inside The Ropeway Cabin
Operators Monitor The Ropeway System
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff