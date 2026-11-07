Varanasi Ropeway Set For December Debut

Glimpses of India's first urban transport ropeway, which is undergoing trials in Varanasi ahead of its scheduled December opening.

The ropeway is expected to provide a new transport option for tourists visiting the city.

IMAGE: A cabin of India's first urban transport ropeway travels above the city during trial operations in Varanasi ahead of its expected December opening. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Varanasi's urban ropeway is undergoing trials ahead of its expected opening in December.

The transport project is designed to serve tourists visiting the historic temple city.

Trial operations involve testing the cabins, control systems and operational arrangements before the launch.

India's First Urban Ropeway Takes Shape

A Look Inside The Ropeway Cabin

Operators Monitor The Ropeway System

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff