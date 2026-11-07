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Varanasi Ropeway Set For December Debut

By REDIFF NEWS November 07, 2026 09:04 IST 1 Minute Read
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Glimpses of India's first urban transport ropeway, which is undergoing trials in Varanasi ahead of its scheduled December opening.

The ropeway is expected to provide a new transport option for tourists visiting the city.

 

Cabins of India's first urban transport ropeway in Varanasi

IMAGE: A cabin of India's first urban transport ropeway travels above the city during trial operations in Varanasi ahead of its expected December opening. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

 

Key Points

  • Varanasi's urban ropeway is undergoing trials ahead of its expected opening in December.
  • The transport project is designed to serve tourists visiting the historic temple city.
  • Trial operations involve testing the cabins, control systems and operational arrangements before the launch.

India's First Urban Ropeway Takes Shape

Ropeway cabins undergo trials in Varanasi

 

Orange-and-yellow passenger cabins

 

A Look Inside The Ropeway Cabin

A man seated inside a ropeway cabin during trials

 

Operators Monitor The Ropeway System

Operators monitor ropeway trials from the control desk

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Varanasi Ropeway SetIndiaFirst Urban Ropeway Takes ShapeOperators MonitorAshish Narsale

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