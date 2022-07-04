News
Varanasi court adjourns Gyanvapi masjid case hearing to July 12

Varanasi court adjourns Gyanvapi masjid case hearing to July 12

Source: PTI
July 04, 2022 20:09 IST
The district court in Varanasi fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing the maintainability of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case as the Muslim side presented its arguments on Monday.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side, said the Muslim side argued on the maintainability of the case during which they read out all points, including the petition filed on behalf of the Hindu side for allowing regular worship at the Gyanvapi mosque.

 

They sought more time to present their arguments after which the court fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing, he said.

Muslim side advocate Mohammad Tohid Khan said they read out all points in the court, which has given them time to present their arguments on July 12. 

Earlier, five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the order of the Supreme Court later, the matter is now being heard in the district judge's court from May 23. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Friday prayers peaceful amid tight security in UP
Over 200 held for protest over Prophet remark in UP
UP govt razes house of Prayagraj violence accused
BJP says arrested terrorist visited hq as journalist
Boxing: Alfiya stuns former World champ to win gold
AP: Balloons in PM's flight path, Cong workers held
Researchers develop new N95 mask that can kill virus
The War Against Coronavirus

Judge who ordered Gyanvapi video survey gets threat

Judge who ordered Gyanvapi video survey gets threat

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

