Vantara to comply with order permitting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur

Vantara, a leading animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, confirms its adherence to a High-Powered Committee directive for elephant Madhuri's return to Kolhapur, ensuring her critical health needs are met through ongoing veterinary support and strict welfare conditions.

IMAGE: The female elephant Mahadevi, also called Madhuri, in Vantara. Photograph: Kind courtesy @vantara/Instagram

Key Points Vantara will comply with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) order for elephant Madhuri's return to Kolhapur.

Madhuri's chronic health conditions necessitate continued veterinary care and regular monitoring by Vantara.

The HPC order imposes strict conditions, including prohibiting Madhuri's use in processions and mandating fortnightly medical examinations.

Vantara will continue to provide support, including veterinary visits and assistance with living conditions and infrastructure, after Madhuri's relocation.

The organisation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Madhuri's health, welfare, and dignity, guided by veterinary science and due process.

Vantara, a Reliance-backed animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, on Friday said it would comply with a High-Powered Committee order allowing elephant Madhuri to return to Kolhapur, while stressing that her chronic health conditions require continued veterinary care and monitoring.

Madhuri, known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, was brought to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat on July 30, 2025, in compliance with directions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court, Vantara said in a statement.

"Vantara did not seek her custody. It received her and cared for her because it was directed to do so," it said.

HPC Directives For Madhuri's Return

The statement comes after the HPC on September 9, 2026, permitted Madhuri to return to Kolhapur after hearing the parties, seeking reports and inspecting the facility at Nandani, where she is due to be housed.

The order, Vantara said, imposes strict conditions, including that Madhuri must not be used in processions or for any other purpose, receive round-the-clock care and undergo a medical examination every fortnight.

"Vantara respects the authority of the HPC and will comply fully with its directions," it said.

Ensuring Continued Veterinary Care

Vantara said its position throughout had been guided by veterinary science and Madhuri's welfare.

Her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary treatment, but her chronic conditions remain and require supportive management and regular veterinary monitoring, it said.

It said its responsibility would continue after Madhuri's return to Kolhapur.

It has helped arrange living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other requirements for her transition, according to the statement.

Vantara's veterinarians will visit Madhuri in Kolhapur every fortnight for medical examinations and submit reports to the competent authorities, as required by the HPC, it said.

"This is about continuity of care and safeguarding her welfare, wherever she is housed," Vantara said.

Facility Upgrades And Future Support

The organisation also said it had worked on the enclosure and facility at Nandani and put in place the best arrangements possible within the available infrastructure.

Further improvements could not be undertaken at this stage because of town-planning constraints, Vantara said, noting that a road passing through land belonging to the trust had restricted the area available for development.

It said it would remain available to the Math for future upgrades once Madhuri had settled in and would assist with improvements if directed by courts or competent authorities.

Commitment To Animal Welfare

"Vantara believes that genuine animal welfare requires facts, veterinary science, responsible care, respect for due process and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding life forever," it said.

Vantara thanked the Supreme Court, Bombay high court and HPC for their directions, as well as the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and their officials.

It also thanked the Math and residents of Kolhapur for their concern for Madhuri, and acknowledged PETA India's role in bringing her condition before the HPC.

"Madhuri's wellbeing remains Vantara's first concern. Our commitment to her health, welfare and dignity does not depend on where she lives. We wish her good health and a long, safe and happy life," it added.