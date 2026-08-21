Vande Mataram: Sharmila Tagore Vs Kangana Ranaut

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut and movie legend Sharmila Tagore are embroiled in a public debate over Vande Mataram.

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sharmila Tagore believes only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung due to discomfort among monotheistic believers with later stanzas' references to multiple Hindu deities like Kali and Durga.

Tagore stated that people who believe in one God may find it difficult to sing portions that mention multiple Gods.

Kangana Ranaut criticised Tagore's view, calling it 'limiting and contrived' and arguing that the song uses metaphors to awaken national 'Shakti' (power) and should not be reduced to mere religious practice.

Ranaut emphasised that artistic expressions like Vande Mataram use imagination and parallels, urging a move beyond a 'Hindu-Muslim mindset'.

Kangana Ranaut and Sharmila Tagore may belong to the world of cinema, but on the Vande Mataram controversy, they find themselves on opposite sides of a deeply political and ideological divide.

The debate has intensified after Parliament recently passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill that offers protection to Vande Mataram against insults and placing it on par with the National Anthem.

Prior to that, in January, the ministry of home affairs had issued guidelines stating that the full Vande Mataram must be sung ahead of the National Anthem when both are played together.

This week the Congress party stoked a fresh controversy when it maintained that it will sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram as it was done before Independence.

Sharmila Tagore's Stance on Religious References

Movie legend Sharmila Tagore stated in a video interview to news agency IANS that 'Many people in India believe in one God and may therefore be uncomfortable with the religious references found in the later stanzas of Vande Mataram.'

She specifically referred to references to Kali and Durga, saying that people from monotheistic religious backgrounds may find it difficult to sing those portions.

'My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. There is a stanza in Vande Mataram where which many Gods are mentioned,' Tagore pointed out.

'It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say Vande Kali, Vande Durga. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good,' she added.

Kangana Ranaut Takes on Tagore

Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, shared Sharmila Tagore's video on her Instagram account and wrote, 'I appreciate that Sharmilaji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived.'

'In any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations, draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect. Vande Mataram is the spirit of the freedom struggle, Bankim Chandraji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice?'

'Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own. I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me.'