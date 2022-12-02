News
Rediff.com  » News » Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Gujarat, 4th incident in 2 months

Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Gujarat, 4th incident in 2 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 02, 2022 00:18 IST
The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said.

IMAGE: Front part of the Vande Bharat Express engine running between Mumbai Central to Gujarat's Gandhinagar was damaged after an accident with a herd of buffaloes on the railway line on October 07, 2022 . Photograph: PTI Photo

The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel, he added.

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

 

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm.

"There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said.

After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
