Three Family Members Die By Suicide In Vadodara

A tragic incident in Vadodara saw a woman and her two adult children die by suicide on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation into the unknown circumstances.

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Key Points Three members of a family, a woman and her two adult children, died by suicide in Vadodara city on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Aarti Soni (50), her son Nilkanth (27), and daughter Jalak (24).

They were discovered hanging from separate ceiling fans at their residence in the Mandvi area.

Police have not yet determined the motive, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that Aarti Soni's husband had died of a heart attack around a year ago.

Three members of a family -- a woman and her two adult children -- allegedly died by suicide in Vadodara city on Wednesday, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Aarti Soni (50), her son Nilkanth (27) and daughter Jalak (24).

They were found hanging from separate ceiling fans at their residence in the city's Mandvi area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Andrew Macwan.

What drove the trio to take the extreme step was not immediately known, he said, adding no suicide note was found.

According to preliminary findings, Aarti Soni's husband died of a heart attack around a year ago, the official said.