Vigilance Raids CPI(M) Councillor's Home Over Rs 10 Lakh Bribe Allegation

CPI(M) councillor Ajin S L is under intense scrutiny as the Vigilance department conducts a search at his Thiruvananthapuram residence following allegations of demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe for a land-related matter.

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Key Points Vigilance officials conducted a search at the residence of CPI(M) councillor Ajin S L on Sunday in connection with a bribery probe.

Ajin S L is accused of demanding Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the registration of government land and permit construction on a complainant's property.

The bribe demand was allegedly made over the phone on May 5, 2026, and directly at the councillor's office on May 8, with the conversation reportedly recorded.

On September 27, Ajin and others allegedly threatened labourers at the property, and the following day, the bribe was again demanded on Ajin's behalf.

The CPI(M) has initiated an inquiry, and the BJP has called for the councillor's resignation and a detailed investigation.

The Vigilance on Sunday conducted a search at the residence of a CPI(M) councillor who is facing a probe for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to resolve a land-related issue here, officials said.

VACB officials searched the residence of CPI(M) councillor Ajin S L at Thrikkannapuram.

Officials said the agency's Special Investigation Unit-1 registered a case on October 16 against Ajin, Jose of Thrikkannapuram and two others.

Allegations Against Councillor Ajin S L

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sanju, had purchased a piece of land on MLA Road in Thrikkannapuram ward of Thirumala village.

The FIR alleges that Ajin, serving as councillor of the Thrikkannapuram ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, abused his official position as a public servant and people's representative to demand Rs 10 lakh to take steps to register government puramboke land allegedly situated within the complainant's property in his name and permit construction activities there.

The bribe demand was initially made over the phone to the complainant's friend, Joby, on May 5, 2026, and was subsequently made directly to the complainant at the councillor's office on May 8, the FIR said.

The complainant allegedly recorded the conversation on his phone.

Escalation and Legal Action

On September 27, when the complainant was absent, Ajin and Jose, along with two other identifiable persons, allegedly reached the property and threatened the labourers working there.

The following day, Jose, accompanied by two other persons, allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant on behalf of Ajin, the FIR said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Political Fallout and Demands

Following the bribery allegations, the CPI(M) had announced that it would conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

The BJP has demanded the councillor's resignation and a detailed probe into the allegations.