VACB Registers Case In Adimaly Goat Scheme Scam

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kerala has launched an investigation into an alleged Rs 68.62 lakh fraud involving a goat distribution scheme for 2018 flood victims, implicating former Adimaly Grama Panchayat officials.

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Key Points VACB registered a case against three persons, including two former Adimaly Grama Panchayat office-bearers, for alleged Rs 68.62 lakh misappropriation in a goat distribution scheme on Friday.

The scheme, launched in 2019-20 and continuing as a spillover project in 2020-21, aimed to support people who lost livelihoods in the 2018 floods by distributing female goats.

Former panchayat president Deepa Rajeev and welfare standing committee chairperson Princy Mathew allegedly conspired with N P Chacko, awarding him a contract despite his lack of a farm licence.

Chacko allegedly supplied only 257 goats out of 915 claimed, using fake vouchers, leading to a loss of Rs 68,62,500 to the government.

The VACB is investigating the case and also examining other projects implemented when the accused persons held positions in the panchayat.

The VACB has registered a case against three persons, including two former office-bearers of Adimaly Grama Panchayat here, for alleged misappropriation of Rs 68.62 lakh in a goat distribution scheme for 2018 flood-affected people, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered on October 14 by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as amended in 2018.

Allegations Against Panchayat Officials

The accused are N P Chacko (64), a resident of Anakkara; Deepa Rajeev (35), former president of Adimaly Grama Panchayat, who held office from May 18, 2019, to November 11, 2020; and Princy Mathew (47), former chairperson of the panchayat's welfare standing committee, who held office from 2015 to 2020.

According to VACB, the panchayat launched a scheme in 2019-20, which continued as a spillover project in 2020-21, to support people who lost their livelihoods in the 2018 floods.

The scheme involved distributing female goats, with the veterinary doctor of Adimaly Veterinary Hospital serving as the implementing officer, officials said.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

The FIR alleges that Deepa Rajeev and Princy Mathew, who were public servants at the time, conspired with Chacko and awarded him the contract to supply 915 female goats, despite knowing that he did not possess a farm licence to rear or maintain goats.

Chacko allegedly prepared fake vouchers under the name of 'Highrange Farm' on various dates, claiming to have supplied all 915 goats, while the actual number supplied was only 257, the FIR said.

The accused allegedly misappropriated Rs 68,62,500 allocated for the purchase of the goats, causing financial loss to the government and wrongful gain to themselves, it said.

The FIR further alleges that the two former panchayat office-bearers prepared false minutes stating that the purchasing committee had visited Chacko's goat farm and verified the quality of the animals before recommending him for the contract.

The alleged irregularities facilitated the disbursement of funds on March 18, 28, 29 and 30, 2021, the FIR said.

Ongoing Investigation

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, VACB, Idukki is investigating the case.

VACB officials said that based on a tip-off, a preliminary probe was conducted before the FIR was registered. They are also examining other projects implemented when the accused persons held positions in the panchayat, officials added.