Kerala Police Officer Raided Over Alleged Bribery Via Proxy Account

Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a probe into a Vaikom Circle Inspector following a surprise inspection that uncovered alleged bribery through a proxy bank account linked to the soil mafia and criminal elements.

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Key Points Vigilance conducted a surprise inspection at the Vaikom Circle Inspector's office on Friday over bribery allegations.

The officer allegedly used a Canara Bank account, opened on September 5 in an Assam native's name, to receive illicit payments.

Payments were reportedly from the soil mafia, tipper/trailer lorry operators, and individuals accused in criminal cases via UPI transactions.

Around Rs 2.28 lakh was credited to the proxy account within a month, with the officer allegedly withdrawing funds from ATMs.

During Friday's inspection, the officer was found with the SIM card and ATM card linked to the alleged proxy account.

The Vigilance on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at the office of the Circle Inspector of Police in Vaikom here over allegations that he received bribes through a bank account opened in the name of an Assam native.

Allegations of Illicit Transactions

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials, the inspection was carried out following a tip-off that the officer allegedly used a newly opened Canara Bank account to receive payments through UPI transactions from people linked to the soil mafia, tipper and trailer lorry operators, and accused in various criminal cases.

VACB officials said that the officer allegedly opened the account at the Vaikom branch of Canara Bank on September 5 in the name of an Assam native.

The VACB received information that the officer was using both the account's ATM card and the SIM card linked to the contact number and had allegedly received bribes through the account.

Evidence Uncovered During Inspection

Around Rs 2.28 lakh was reportedly credited to the account within a month, and the officer allegedly withdrew the money from ATMs in Vaikom and Kuravilangad on several occasions, officials said.

During Friday's inspection, the VACB team found that the SIM card registered in the name of one Arun was being used in the officer's mobile phone, officials said.

The ATM card linked to the account opened in the Assam native's name was also found tucked beneath the officer's mobile phone cover, they said.

VACB is conducting further investigation, they added.