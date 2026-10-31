VACB Probe After Cash Seized In Malappuram Sub-Registrar Office

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a probe into alleged bribery at the Edakkara sub-registrar office in Malappuram after seizing Rs 36,500 from a document writer's agent during a surprise inspection.

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Key Points The VACB conducted a surprise inspection at the Edakkara sub-registrar office in Malappuram on Friday evening.

Rs 36,500 was seized from a document writer's agent, suspected to be bribe money meant for officials.

An additional Rs 2,000 in unaccounted cash was recovered from employees at the office.

The inspection followed complaints that officials were demanding bribes for property document registration services.

A preliminary inquiry is underway, and a decision on registering a case will be taken based on its findings.

The VACB has launched a probe after seizing Rs 36,500 from a document writer's agent, suspected to be bribe money meant for officials, during a surprise inspection at the Edakkara sub-registrar office in Malappuram district, officials said on Saturday.

Vigilance Inspection Uncovers Alleged Bribery

The surprise inspection was conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday evening following a tip-off about alleged bribery in the office.

According to officials, the inspection was underway when a document writer's agent arrived at the office, and Rs 36,500 was recovered from him.

A slip was also seized from the agent, which the VACB team suspected contained details of the amounts to be distributed among employees, including the sub-registrar, officials said.

Apart from this, the team recovered another Rs 2,000 in unaccounted cash from employees at the office.

The inspection, which began at 5 pm and continued for about five hours, was conducted following complaints that officials were demanding bribes for various services related to property document registration.

VACB officials said the statement of the document writer's agent would be recorded in detail and a preliminary inquiry conducted to establish the circumstances under which the money was brought to the office.

A decision on registering a case will be taken based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry, officials said.