Home  » News » Kerala Police Officer Busted In Rs 10,000 Bribery Case

Kerala Police Officer Busted In Rs 10,000 Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 16:31 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A Senior Civil Police Officer in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer for accident case documents, highlighting ongoing efforts against police corruption.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Senior Civil Police Officer, Biju G B, was arrested by the VACB in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • The officer was caught accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer.
  • The bribe was demanded for providing documents related to an accident case.
  • The VACB conducted a trap operation after the lawyer reported the demand.
  • Biju G B will face charges in the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court.

The VACB on Friday arrested a Grade Senior Civil Police Officer attached to the Nedumangad station while allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer for providing copies of documents related to an accident case, officials said.

The arrested person was identified as Biju G B (53), a native of Koliyakode in Thiruvananthapuram. He was caught by a VACB team near the Nedumangad police station at around 2.30 pm as part of a trap operation, officials said.

 

Police Officer Caught In Bribery Trap

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, a case was registered at the Nedumangad police station in March 2026 following injuries sustained by a resident of Panavoor in a road accident. The complainant in the present case is a lawyer representing the accident victim in court.

According to VACB officials, Biju had allegedly contacted the injured person several times and demanded that the accident compensation case be entrusted to a lawyer of his choice. After learning that the complainant had obtained the vakalath in the case, Biju allegedly contacted him and demanded Rs 10,000 for providing copies of relevant documents, officials said.

When the complainant said he did not have the money, Biju allegedly insisted that the Rs 10,000 be paid on Friday, the VACB said. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant informed the Superintendent of Police, VACB, Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram, following which a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, VACB, Southern Range, laid a trap. Biju was allegedly caught accepting the bribe from the complainant near the Nedumangad police station, officials said.

The accused will be produced before the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court later.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

police corruptionbribery arrestvacb keralanedumangad policethiruvananthapuram crime

More From Rediff

'Modi Played A Lot Of Cricket'

'Modi Played A Lot Of Cricket'
I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

Related Stories

Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer, Middleman In Bribe Case

Rajasthan ACB Nabs Engineer, Middleman In Bribe Case

Web Stories

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers