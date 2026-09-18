Kerala Police Officer Busted In Rs 10,000 Bribery Case

A Senior Civil Police Officer in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer for accident case documents, highlighting ongoing efforts against police corruption.

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Key Points A Senior Civil Police Officer, Biju G B, was arrested by the VACB in Thiruvananthapuram.

The officer was caught accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer.

The bribe was demanded for providing documents related to an accident case.

The VACB conducted a trap operation after the lawyer reported the demand.

Biju G B will face charges in the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court.

The VACB on Friday arrested a Grade Senior Civil Police Officer attached to the Nedumangad station while allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a lawyer for providing copies of documents related to an accident case, officials said.

The arrested person was identified as Biju G B (53), a native of Koliyakode in Thiruvananthapuram. He was caught by a VACB team near the Nedumangad police station at around 2.30 pm as part of a trap operation, officials said.

Police Officer Caught In Bribery Trap

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, a case was registered at the Nedumangad police station in March 2026 following injuries sustained by a resident of Panavoor in a road accident. The complainant in the present case is a lawyer representing the accident victim in court.

According to VACB officials, Biju had allegedly contacted the injured person several times and demanded that the accident compensation case be entrusted to a lawyer of his choice. After learning that the complainant had obtained the vakalath in the case, Biju allegedly contacted him and demanded Rs 10,000 for providing copies of relevant documents, officials said.

When the complainant said he did not have the money, Biju allegedly insisted that the Rs 10,000 be paid on Friday, the VACB said. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant informed the Superintendent of Police, VACB, Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram, following which a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, VACB, Southern Range, laid a trap. Biju was allegedly caught accepting the bribe from the complainant near the Nedumangad police station, officials said.

The accused will be produced before the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court later.