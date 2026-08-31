Uzbek students recite Modi's poems at President's dinner during his visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Uzbekistan saw a unique cultural exchange as Uzbek university students recited his poems in both Hindi and Uzbek, underscoring the growing bond between the two nations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with indologists and students at Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, in Tashkent on Sunday. Photograph: @MEAIndia_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi's poems were recited by Uzbek university students during his state visit.

Students at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies presented the poems in both Hindi and Uzbek.

Key poems included Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai, Naye Bharat Ke Naye Sankalp, and Manavta Ko Kahin Na Lag Jaye Daag.

The recitations highlighted themes of new India, humanity, compassion, and peace.

The cultural performances received an enthusiastic reception, strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties.

A musical performance based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poem Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai at an informal dinner hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the recitation of his poetry by university students in Tashkent were in spotlight during his just concluded visit to the country.

Uzbek students at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies came together to recited the poems in both Hindi and Uzbek languages before the prime minister, officials said.

Uzbek Students Recite PM Modi's Works

The poem Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai was recited in Hindi by Keldiyorov Dilhushbek, a fourth-year student from the university. Its Uzbek translation was recited by Dilshoda Juraboeva, a third year student.

Another poem Naye Bharat Ke Naye Sankalp by Modi captured the spirit of a confident and aspirational 'New India'.

It was recited in Hindi by Otabek Amirov, a fourth-year student, while its Uzbek translation was recited by Ikromkhuja Sa'dillaev, a third-year student of the university.

The students also recited another composition of Modi, Manavta Ko Kahin Na Lag Jaye Daag, which is centred on humanity, compassion and peace.

It was recited in Hindi by Orzu Kuldosheva, a third-year student, while its Uzbek translation was recited by Fayoza Abdurasulova, a third-year student of the university.

The poems drew an enthusiastic response from the audience, officials said.

The prime minister was in Uzbekistan on a state visit from August 29 to 30.