Dehradun Police, in a significant breakthrough, have apprehended Shaukat Ali, a notorious history-sheeter wanted for 17 years across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, during a joint operation in West Bengal.

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Key Points Dehradun Police arrested Shaukat Ali, a history-sheeter wanted for 17 years, in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Ali, carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward, faces multiple serious charges including murder, robbery, and dacoity in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The arrest was part of 'Operation Prahar', a joint effort by Uttarakhand STF and Dehradun Police.

Ali had been evading arrest for several years by frequently changing locations and concealing his identity, eventually settling in West Bengal.

Police tracked him down after receiving information that he was working as a tiles and stone installer in Kolkata.

Dehradun Police on Wednesday announced that a history-sheeter wanted for 17 years and carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward was arrested in West Bengal

The accused has been identified as Shaukat Ali, a resident of Ahmednagar in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh. The 54-year-old was living at Ichhapur, North 24 Parganas.

Officials said that the accused faces multiple serious criminal charges in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act.

Operation Prahar Leads To Arrest

He was arrested during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force and Dehradun Police as part of 'Operation Prahar'-- an initiative aimed at apprehending wanted criminals and individuals with a criminal background, police said.

"Through diligent intelligence gathering, tracking, and traditional policing methods, we successfully apprehended the absconding suspect, Shaukat Ali -- who had been wanted for the past 17 years -- from the Bhatpara police station area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal," Superintendent of Police (city) Shekhar Suyal said.

Fugitive's Long Evasion Ends

The officer said Ali had been evading arrest for several years by frequently changing his location. After fleeing from his home in Meerut, he lived in Delhi, Bihar and then eventually settled in West Bengal while concealing his identity.

Dehradun Police, in a statement, said that for some time, the Uttarakhand STF and police team had been gathering information about the accused through persistent surveillance, intelligence gathering, and manual policing methods.

"During this process, the team received crucial information that the accused was working as a tiles and stone installer in Kolkata, while concealing his true identity. Acting swiftly on this information, a joint team of the STF and Dehradun Police arrested Shaukat Ali from the jurisdiction of the Bhatpara Police Station," the SP said.

According to officials, 11 cases are registered against Ali in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.