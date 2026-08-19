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Uttarakhand Rains Swell Rivers, Flood Streets

By REDIFF NEWS August 19, 2026 12:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of swollen rivers, submerged ghats and waterlogged neighbourhoods after relentless rains lashed Uttarakhand on August 18, 2026.

Rising water levels in the Ganga and Alaknanda disrupted movement and prompted safety warnings in several areas.

 

 

Key Points

  • Continuous rainfall caused the Alaknanda River to rise sharply, reaching the platform of the Mata Dhara Devi t`emple.
  • The Ganga rose above its danger mark in Rishikesh, prompting warnings and heightened caution around major riverfront ghats.
  • Heavy rain left roads, residential neighbourhoods, public facilities and other areas waterlogged across Prayagraj.

Alaknanda

Alaknanda River rises near Mata Dhara Devi Temple

IMAGE: The Alaknanda river touches the platform of the Mata Dhara Devi temple after three days of continuous rain in Srinagar, Uttarakhand, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Alaknanda River reaches temple platform

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Alaknanda River rises after heavy rain

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Alaknanda River water level rises

IMAGE: The water level of the Alaknanda river rises. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Ganga

Parmarth Niketan Ghat submerged

IMAGE: The Parmarth Niketan Ghat is submerged following a rise in the Ganga's water level after incessant heavy rain in Rishikesh. Photograph:ANI Photo

 

Rising Ganga submerges ghat

IMAGE: A view of the submerged Parmarth Niketan Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganga flows above danger mark

IMAGE: The Ganga flows 15 centimetres above the danger mark. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Police warn people near Ganga

IMAGE: A police personnel uses a loudspeaker to caution people at major ghats as the Ganga flows above the danger mark. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Swollen Ganga river in Rishikesh

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Ganga as its water level rises. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Ganga water level rises

IMAGE: The swollen Ganga flows through Rishikesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Swollen Ganga amid monsoon rain

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Ganga. Photograph:Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Prayagraj

Commuters wade through floodwater

IMAGE: A rickshaw and a commuter on a two-wheeler wade through a waterlogged path following heavy rainfall in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Two-wheelers cross waterlogged road

IMAGE: Commuters on two-wheelers wade through a waterlogged path. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Waterlogged police station

IMAGE: A waterlogged local police station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Waterlogged petrol pump

IMAGE: A waterlogged petrol pump. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Waterlogged homes in Gaus Nagar

IMAGE: A waterlogged residential area in Gaus Nagar, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Waterlogged residential area

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Flooded homes in Gaus Nagar

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Waterlogging in Gaus Nagar

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Commuters wade through floodwater

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a waterlogged path. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Waterlogged residential neighbourhood

IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged residential area. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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