Uttarakhand Rains Swell Rivers, Flood Streets

Glimpses of swollen rivers, submerged ghats and waterlogged neighbourhoods after relentless rains lashed Uttarakhand on August 18, 2026.

Rising water levels in the Ganga and Alaknanda disrupted movement and prompted safety warnings in several areas.

Key Points Continuous rainfall caused the Alaknanda River to rise sharply, reaching the platform of the Mata Dhara Devi t`emple.

The Ganga rose above its danger mark in Rishikesh, prompting warnings and heightened caution around major riverfront ghats.

Heavy rain left roads, residential neighbourhoods, public facilities and other areas waterlogged across Prayagraj.

Alaknanda

IMAGE: The Alaknanda river touches the platform of the Mata Dhara Devi temple after three days of continuous rain in Srinagar, Uttarakhand, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The water level of the Alaknanda river rises. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Ganga

IMAGE: The Parmarth Niketan Ghat is submerged following a rise in the Ganga's water level after incessant heavy rain in Rishikesh. Photograph:ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the submerged Parmarth Niketan Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Ganga flows 15 centimetres above the danger mark. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A police personnel uses a loudspeaker to caution people at major ghats as the Ganga flows above the danger mark. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Ganga as its water level rises. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

IMAGE: The swollen Ganga flows through Rishikesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the swollen Ganga. Photograph:Video Grab/ ANI Photo

Prayagraj

IMAGE: A rickshaw and a commuter on a two-wheeler wade through a waterlogged path following heavy rainfall in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters on two-wheelers wade through a waterlogged path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A waterlogged local police station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A waterlogged petrol pump. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A waterlogged residential area in Gaus Nagar, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a waterlogged path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged residential area. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff