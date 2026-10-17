Minister Rekha Arya Dismisses Husband's Baseless Corruption Allegations

Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya firmly refutes her husband's accusations of Rs 210 crore in illegal assets, asserting her transparency amidst her own domestic violence complaint against him.

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Key Points Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya dismissed her husband's corruption allegations as "100 per cent baseless" on Saturday.

Arya had filed a complaint against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, on October 15, accusing him of physical assault, harassment, caste-based slurs, and death threats.

Sahu, in turn, accused Arya of possessing illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore and urged the chief minister to investigate.

Arya defended her decision to release a video, stating women must speak out against domestic violence, and denied Sahu's claim that her audio recording was AI-generated.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the minister's allegations against her husband.

Uttarakhand's Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, Rekha Arya, on Saturday dismissed the corruption allegations levelled by her husband, saying that her life is an "open book" and that she is prepared for any investigation.

Arya had filed a complaint against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, on October 15 and released a video on a social media platform, accusing him of physical assault, harassment, using caste-based slurs, and issuing death threats. Following the complaint, her health deteriorated, and she was hospitalised.

Minister Dismisses Corruption Claims

Terming Sahu's allegations "100 per cent baseless", Arya asserted that the burden of proof lies with the person making the accusations.

The minister said, "My life is an open book. Everything is documented, including my income tax returns. I intend to contest future elections. I believe everything is transparent, and nothing is hidden. Nevertheless, if anyone harbours any doubts, they are free to initiate an investigation so that the truth can be brought to light."

Arya's response follows a video released by Sahu on Friday -- after the case was registered against him -- in which he accused the minister of corruption, claiming she possesses illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore.

He urged the chief minister to investigate the matter. However, he did not provide any documentary evidence to support these allegations.

Husband's Counter-Allegations and Denials

He further claimed that an audio recording, shared by Arya on Thursday evening, was AI-generated and fabricated "to sow discord within the family." He dismissed all allegations levelled against him as "baseless".

In the video, Sahu appealed to Arya to withdraw the FIR and retract her statement, maintaining that the accusations against him are false.

Regarding Sahu's demand that the police complaint be withdrawn, Arya stated, "Sahu-ji is saying that if I withdraw the complaint, all allegations will vanish. But if I do not withdraw it, the allegations will remain. This clearly reveals his intentions."

Dismissing Sahu's claim that the audio recording shared alongside her video was created using artificial intelligence (AI), the minister asserted, "I swear by my deity, Golju, that the audio is 100 per cent authentic. It has not been fabricated, nor was it created with the help of artificial intelligence."

Minister's Stance on Domestic Violence and Support

Arya mentioned that her political career began in 2003 with the support of her maternal family. At that time, she was elected as a Zila Panchayat member as an independent candidate. Her political journey progressed from there, eventually leading her to the Legislative Assembly and, subsequently, a ministerial position.

In his video, Sahu claimed that he had "elevated a woman found standing on the street to a position of prominence," but alleged that she had now forgotten everything, blinded by the arrogance of her current status.

Arya also defended her decision to release a video on social media after filing an FIR against her husband.

She emphasised that whether a woman is an ordinary citizen or holds a high office, she must take a stand and raise her voice if she faces domestic violence.

Arya said, "Women should not endure atrocities; they must speak out against them. Only then will this come to an end."

Arya also expressed her gratitude for the support and cooperation she has received from her own party, opposition parties, and the general public.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) had also been constituted to investigate the minister's allegations of physical assault, harassment, caste-based slurs and death threats against her husband, officials had said.

The FIR was registered on October 15 at the Cantt police station in Dehradun, under relevant sections of law, including three sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.