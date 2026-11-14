ABVP Protests Amidst Gang-Rape Probe In Haldwani

A homestay in Haldwani has been sealed and four individuals arrested, including an ABVP leader, following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl, sparking protests and demands for impartial action.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A homestay in Haldwani was sealed on Saturday following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Four individuals, including ABVP leader Dheeraj Bisht, were arrested in connection with the case on Friday.

The ABVP staged protests in Dehradun and Haldwani, demanding a thorough probe and stating Bisht no longer holds a position in the outfit.

Police vowed stringent action against both the perpetrators and the homestay operators for not verifying the victim's age.

A homestay in Haldwani was sealed on Saturday following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a room of the property, police said.

After it emerged that one of the arrested suspects had links to the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the outfit staged protests in Dehradun and Haldwani, demanding a thorough probe into the alleged crime.

Homestay Sealed, Suspects Arrested

According to the police, the girl was given a room by the Mukhani area hotel, Trishul Homestay, without verifying her age credentials.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC vowed stringent action against both the perpetrators and the homestay operators.

On Friday, the police arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

One of the arrested suspects, Dheeraj Bisht, turned out to be an ABVP leader.

Bisht was the ABVP candidate for the post of president in the student union elections held recently at MBPG College, Haldwani. He lost the poll.

The other arrested suspects were Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Gauni.

ABVP Responds To Allegations

In a complaint filed with the police late Thursday night, the victim's family alleged that the suspects forcibly took the girl to a homestay, and raped her there.

Meanwhile, ABVP members held a demonstration against the alleged crime, burning effigies of the accused.

The student outfit claimed that Bisht no longer holds a position in the ABVP, though he contested an election earlier.

Uttarakhand ABVP secretary Yashwant Panwar said, "The incident involving a minor girl in Haldwani is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. No leniency should be shown toward anyone involved in such grave crimes. The ABVP demands that the administration ensure prompt and impartial action and secure the harshest possible punishment for the perpetrators."